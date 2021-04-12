UPDATE: One person injured after Bay crash
UPDATE, 9.10AM:
One person has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash at Pialba.
The patient was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition after being assessed at the scene.
EARLIER:
One patient is being assessed after a crash at Pialba.
The two-car crash happened at 7.54am on Monday at the intersection of Islander Road and Nissen Street.
Paramedics are at the scene treating the person.
Originally published as BREAKING: Paramedics assess patient after Bay crash