Emergency services are at the scene of a single-car crash in Tinana.

Emergency services are at the scene of a single-car crash in Tinana. Trevor Veale

UPDATE 5.50PM:

NO INJURIES have been reported from a single-vehicle crash on Eatonvale Rd in Tinana.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the two occupants of the car had been assessed and did not require medical treatment.

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are assessing two patients at the scene of a single-car crash in Tinana.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Eatonvale Rd just after 5pm.

MORE TO COME.