A crash happened at the corner of Alice and Tooley streets in Maryborough.

UPDATE, 2PM: Three people were assessed by paramedics after a crash in Maryborough on Saturday.

There were no injuries and no one needed to be transported to hospital, according to a spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service.

EARLIER: Paramedics have attended the scene of a two-car crash at the intersection of Alice and Tooley streets in Maryborough.

The crash happened about 12.51pm on Saturday.

It is unclear if there were any injuries.