UPDATED: One taken to hospital after Bay crash

Paramedics have been called to reports of a two-car crash in Urangan. Bev Lacey

UPDATE 12.50PM:

ONE female patient has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Hervey Bay.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed two females were treated at the scene however only one was transported in a stable condition to Hervey Bay hospital.

Emergency Services were called to the crash near Elizabeth St and Layde Crt in Urangan about 12pm today.

EARLIER:

More to come.