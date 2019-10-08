Menu
Paramedics have been called to reports of a two-car crash in Urangan.
UPDATED: One taken to hospital after Bay crash

Jessica Lamb
8th Oct 2019 12:24 PM
UPDATE 12.50PM:

ONE female patient has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Hervey Bay.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed two females were treated at the scene however only one was transported in a stable condition to Hervey Bay hospital.

Emergency Services were called to the crash near Elizabeth St and Layde Crt in Urangan about 12pm today.

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are on their way to reports of a two-car crash in Urangan.

Emergency Services were called to the scene at Elizabeth St and Layde Crt about 12pm today.

More to come.

