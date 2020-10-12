Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
PARAMEDICS are on their way to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.
PARAMEDICS are on their way to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.
News

Two in hospital after two-vehicle crash in CBD

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
12th Oct 2020 1:02 PM | Updated: 1:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Update 1.26pm: 

TWO people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central earlier this afternoon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics assessed two adult patients, both with seat belt related injuries. 

She said a woman and another patient were taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police are on scene controlling traffic whilst the vehicles are towed away

Initial 1.06pm:

PARAMEDICS are on their way to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to the intersection of Bramston and Glenlyon Streets.

It is believed there is one patient who requires medical assistance.

More to come.

breaking news gladstone car crash gladstone central
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CAROLS CANNED: Council’s plan for end of year festive cheer

        Premium Content CAROLS CANNED: Council’s plan for end of year festive cheer

        Council News Plan in the works to still bring festive fun to the Fraser Coast.

        CRASH TRIBUTE: Community mourns much-loved Coast mum

        Premium Content CRASH TRIBUTE: Community mourns much-loved Coast mum

        News The Coast woman was killed in a crash on Sunday

        BREAKING: Bay big battleground for election today

        BREAKING: Bay big battleground for election today

        News Both major parties are in town talking health.

        UPDATE: Child, 11, hit by car on way to Coast school

        Premium Content UPDATE: Child, 11, hit by car on way to Coast school

        News He was riding his bike on one of the region’s busiest roads.