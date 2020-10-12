Two in hospital after two-vehicle crash in CBD
Update 1.26pm:
TWO people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central earlier this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics assessed two adult patients, both with seat belt related injuries.
She said a woman and another patient were taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police are on scene controlling traffic whilst the vehicles are towed away
Initial 1.06pm:
PARAMEDICS are on their way to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to the intersection of Bramston and Glenlyon Streets.
It is believed there is one patient who requires medical assistance.
More to come.