UPDATE: Two rushed to hospital with injuries after crash

UPDATE, 2.10PM: Two men have been taken to Maryborough Hospital after a crash on Monday.

The two-car crash happened about 1pm on the corner of Woodstock St and Saltwater Creek Rd.

A 63-year-old man suffered bruising in the crash while a 33-year-old man was taken to hospital for spinal precautions.

Both travelled in a stable condition.

EARLIER: Two people are being assessed after a two-car crash in Maryborough.

The crash happened about 1pm at the intersection of Saltwater Creek Rd and Woodstock St.

It is unknown if anyone has been injured.

More to come.