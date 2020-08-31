Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

UPDATE: Two rushed to hospital with injuries after crash

Carlie Walker
31st Aug 2020 1:40 PM | Updated: 2:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 2.10PM: Two men have been taken to Maryborough Hospital after a crash on Monday.

The two-car crash happened about 1pm on the corner of Woodstock St and Saltwater Creek Rd.

A 63-year-old man suffered bruising in the crash while a 33-year-old man was taken to hospital for spinal precautions.

Both travelled in a stable condition.

EARLIER: Two people are being assessed after a two-car crash in Maryborough.

The crash happened about 1pm at the intersection of Saltwater Creek Rd and Woodstock St.

It is unknown if anyone has been injured.

More to come.

More Stories

ambulance fccrash maryborough paramedics
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How committee will help council hold onto region’s heritage

        Premium Content How committee will help council hold onto region’s heritage

        Council News Seven new members join Heritage Advisory Committee

        When will the voice of the silent majority be heard?

        Premium Content When will the voice of the silent majority be heard?

        Opinion How you can ensure your voice is better heard in corridors of power

        MP’s passionate speech about local journos’ value

        Premium Content MP’s passionate speech about local journos’ value

        Politics ‘They fight for better roads because they’re on the scene’

        One new QLD virus case amid fears of cluster spreading

        Premium Content One new QLD virus case amid fears of cluster spreading

        News Brisbane’s COVID-19 cluster not completely contained