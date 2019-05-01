Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PARAMEDICS are assessing two patients at the scene of a two-car crash in Hervey Bay.
PARAMEDICS are assessing two patients at the scene of a two-car crash in Hervey Bay. Carlie Walker
News

UPDATE: Police directing traffic at scene of Urraween crash

Jessica Lamb
Carlie Walker
Cody Fox
by , and
1st May 2019 4:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.05PM:

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service confirmed neither of the two patients assessed were taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Urraween.

One person had minor injuries but did not require transport to hospital.

Police are directing traffic at the scene on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd and Urraween Rd.

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are assessing two people at the scene of a two-car crash in Hervey Bay.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd and Urraween Rd in Urraween just after 4.20pm today.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew is also on scene helping to direct traffic.

fccrash fcemergency fcpolice fraser coast hervey bay urraween
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    FEDERAL FUNDING: Dozens of jobs in pipeline for Hervey Bay

    premium_icon FEDERAL FUNDING: Dozens of jobs in pipeline for Hervey Bay

    News The business committed the same amount to upgrading and increasing its linen handling capacity.

    • jessica.lamb
    • 1st May 2019 5:30 PM
    'Take it outside dog': MP row over assault claim

    premium_icon 'Take it outside dog': MP row over assault claim

    News Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders lost it in parliament on Tuesday

    • jessica.lamb
    • 1st May 2019 4:45 PM
    EXPLOSIVE: Wide Bay candidate accused of assault cover-up

    premium_icon EXPLOSIVE: Wide Bay candidate accused of assault cover-up

    Politics Labor's Jason Scanes rejects claims as 'desperate', 'disgraceful'.

    • jessica.lamb