UPDATE: Police directing traffic at scene of Urraween crash

UPDATE 5.05PM:

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service confirmed neither of the two patients assessed were taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Urraween.

One person had minor injuries but did not require transport to hospital.

Police are directing traffic at the scene on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd and Urraween Rd.

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are assessing two people at the scene of a two-car crash in Hervey Bay.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd and Urraween Rd in Urraween just after 4.20pm today.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew is also on scene helping to direct traffic.