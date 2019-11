A car struck a pedestrian on the corner of Boundary Rd and Honiton St in Torquay.

Christian Berechree

A WOMAN is being treated by paramedics after she was struck by a vehicle on the corner of Boundary Rd and Honiton St in Torquay about 8.02am.

The woman, aged in her 30s, suffered chest and hip injuries, a spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said.

The woman was in a stable condition and would be transferred to Hervey Bay Hospital, the spokeswoman said.