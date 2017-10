Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

PARAMEDICS are assessing two people who were involved in a two-car crash in Hervey Bay.

The crash happened on the corner of Torquay Tce and Tavistock St in Torquay about 9.15am.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said limited information was available about the crash.

More information to come.