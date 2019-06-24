Menu
BREAKING: Paramedics at scene of two-car crash in Hervey Bay

Carlie Walker
by
24th Jun 2019 6:10 PM
PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a two-car crash at Eli Waters.

The crash happened at Ibis Boulevard about 5.45pm on Monday.

One patient is being assessed at the scene.

