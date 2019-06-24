BREAKING: Paramedics at scene of two-car crash in Hervey Bay
PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a two-car crash at Eli Waters.
The crash happened at Ibis Boulevard about 5.45pm on Monday.
One patient is being assessed at the scene.
PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a two-car crash at Eli Waters.
The crash happened at Ibis Boulevard about 5.45pm on Monday.
One patient is being assessed at the scene.
News Ms Bryant said the group had continued to receive reports of tourists interacting with dingoes.
Council News About $1.2M from the budget will be spent on disaster management
Council News A record $119 million in capital works is being funded in the budget
Council News There will be one noticeable change on the next rates bill