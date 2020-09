UPDATE: No one has been injured in a two-car crash on Wednesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Prosper and Arthur streets, slowing traffic in the area for a short time.

No transportation to hospital was needed.

EARLIER: Paramedics are at the scene of a two-car crash at Howard.

The crash happened at the intersection of Prosper and Arthur streets about 12.08pm on Wednesday.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

More to come.