UPDATE: Stab victim rushed to hospital with stomach wound

The victim is loaded into an ambulance after a stabbing in Maryborough on Thursday. Carlie Walker

UPDATE, 2.35PM: A man has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a serious but stable condition after he was allegedly stabbed at a Maryborough hotel.

The incident happened at the Old Sydney Hotel on the corner of Ellena and Richmond streets about 1.36pm.

The man was transported from the scene in an ambulance.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance media said the man had suffered an abdominal wound in the incident.

