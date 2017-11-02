News

UPDATE: Stab victim rushed to hospital with stomach wound

The victim is loaded into an ambulance after a stabbing in Maryborough on Thursday.
The victim is loaded into an ambulance after a stabbing in Maryborough on Thursday. Carlie Walker
Carlie Walker
by

UPDATE, 2.35PM: A man has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a serious but stable condition after he was allegedly stabbed at a Maryborough hotel.

The incident happened at the Old Sydney Hotel on the corner of Ellena and Richmond streets about 1.36pm.

The man was transported from the scene in an ambulance.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance media said the man had suffered an abdominal wound in the incident.

EARLIER: Paramedics are at the scene of a stabbing at Maryborough's Old Sydney Hotel.

Police are currently at the scene. 

The age and gender of the victim is unknown.

The incident happened about 1.50pm.

It is believed the alleged offender has left the scene

More to come.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  editors picks fcpolice fraser coast stabbing

Fraser Coast Chronicle

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Calls for tougher driving penalties after woman's death

Calls for tougher driving penalties after woman's death

Coroner David O’Connell urged the State Government to increase penalties for careless driving that results in death.

'The GOAT': Rudd proves he's still king of handball

Kevin Rudd aka Handball King. Picture: Handball Memes/Facebook

Kevin Rudd. Former Prime Minister. Forever Handball King.

Record wet October and what's ahead

More puddles are more fun - Memphis Black enjoys another wet afternoon in Hervey Bay on Monday October 23.

The closest the Bay has got to this October total was 204mm in 2005.

Historic Wharf St pub to reopen as restaurant with new name

Maryborough's favourite The Post Office Hotel will be transformed into The Thirsty Crow in the coming weeks. Pictured with manager Clayton Crowe.

The pub will become a restaurant called The Thirsty Crow.

Local Partners