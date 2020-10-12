UPDATE: Two teens taken to hospital after being hit by car

Paramedics at the scene of the pedestrian incident.

UPDATE 8.15PM: Two teens have been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after being struck by a car in Pialba.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said both teenagers were transported in a stable condition.

A reporter at the scene said the incident happened near Hervey Bay High School, with several students seen crossing the road to get to school.

EARLIER: Critical care paramedics are at the scene of an incident in Pialba where a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened on the corner of Old Maryborough Rd and Tooth St about 7.10am.

It is unknown what condition the person is in.

More to come.