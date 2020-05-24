BREAKING: Patient critical after horror Bruce Hwy crash

A PATIENT has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a horror crash on the Bruce Highway at Tinana South.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the car went down an embankment near Four Mile Rd East about 4.40am on Sunday.

A man aged in his 20s was able to remove himself from the vehicle.

He was assessed by Critical Care paramedics at the scene and taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with an arm injury.

He was in a stable condition.

Another patient, whose age and gender was unknown, had to be removed from the vehicle, the spokeswoman said.

That patient suffered abdominal, neck, back and suspected spinal injuries in the crash.

The person was taken to Maryborough Hospital before being airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.