BREAKING: Patient in critical condition after Bay house fire

Patient in critical condition after Bay house fire

Carlie Walker
by
18th Sep 2020 11:25 AM
UPDATE: A man in his 20s is in a critical condition after a house fire in Scarness.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the man was rescued from a private residence after the house caught alight.

He suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

It is unknown how the fire started.

EARLIER: A patient has been rushed to Hervey Bay Hospital in a critical condition after a house fire in Scarness.

The patient suffered smoke inhalation in the fire, which started about 10.36am on Friday.

The age and gender of the person is not known

More to come.

