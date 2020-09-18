BREAKING: Patient in critical condition after Bay house fire

UPDATE: A man in his 20s is in a critical condition after a house fire in Scarness.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the man was rescued from a private residence after the house caught alight.

He suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

It is unknown how the fire started.

