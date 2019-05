A female patient has been treated for a snake bite at a private residence in Hervey Bay

A female patient has been treated for a snake bite at a private residence in Hervey Bay Bev Lacey

A FEMALE patient has been treated for a snake bite at a private residence in Hervey Bay.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the patient was transported in stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital just after 3.12pm today.

She was transported in a stable condition.