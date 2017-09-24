BREAKING: Sad end to fight to save beached newborn whale

People are trying to assist a newborn humpback whale calf that has washed up on Dundowran Beach.

UPDATE, 12PM: A newborn humpback whale will be euthanised in the next half hour, sources at the scene say.

The calf is believed to be about six weeks old, too young to survive on its own.

It is believed the kindest thing to do will be to put the calf down.

It is believed the calf was helped back out to sea on Saturday before beaching on Sunday.

Toxicology tests will be performed on the calf to attempt to shed light on why it became beached.

EARLIER: Volunteers are gathered at Dundowran Beach, fighting to save the life of a newborn humpback whale that has washed ashore.

The Pacific Whale Foundation are at the scene and are keeping the newborn whale cool and sheltered from the sun.

It is not known why the whale became beached in the area.

More information to come.