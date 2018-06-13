Menu
Four people were involved in the crash at Pialba Wednesday morning.
Four people were involved in the crash at Pialba Wednesday morning.
Four people trapped after Pialba crash

Inge Hansen
13th Jun 2018 9:18 AM | Updated: 9:58 AM

UPDATE 10am

FOUR people were involved in a two-vehicle crash at a Pialba intersection on Wednesday.

About 8.50am a maroon Ford Falcon was allegedly turning right onto Old Maryborough Rd when it collided with a red Kia sedan driving on Old Maryborough Rd.

Each car contained two occupants who sustained minor injuries. 

All four people involved were taken to Hervey Bay hospital in stable condition. 

Four people were involved in the crash at Pialba Wednesday morning.
Four people were involved in the crash at Pialba Wednesday morning.

EARLIER

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Pialba.

The cars collided at the corner of Newhaven St and Old Maryborough Rd before 9am on Wednesday.

Occupants of a red Kia sedan and a maroon Ford Falcon are still in their vehicles and believed to have sustained minor injuries.

More to come.

