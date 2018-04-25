Menu
Ambulance crews are believed to be on the scene and police are on their way.
BREAKING: Person airlifted after near drowning near Gympie

Shelley Strachan
by
25th Apr 2018 6:09 PM

EMERGENCY crews are on the scene of what appears to be a near drowning in a pool near Gympie tonight.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene at Windsong Cabins at Gunalda, 20 minutes north of Gympie on the Bruce Highway, about 5pm to attend a reported "drowning".

It is believed that on arrival at the scene Queensland Police were notified.

A QAS spokesman said the QPS had been dispatched to the scene.

The police are still on their way. No details about the reported victim have yet become available.

The QPS spokesman said they had been called to assist the QAS at the address in a "drowning matter".

The Gympie Times thoughts are with the family impacted by this.

