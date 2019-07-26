Menu
A goat, probably much like this one, has injured a person in Bauple.
UPDATE: Person taken to hospital after Bauple goat attack

Carlie Walker
by
26th Jul 2019 5:30 PM
UPDATE, 5.45PM: A person has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after they were attacked by a goat at Bauple.

The person travelled in a stable condition.

EARLIER, 5.30PM: A person has been left with a leg injury after a goat attack at Bauple.

According the the Queensland Ambulance Service, the person was injured after an "altercation with a goat" about 3.55pm on Froday.

Paramedics are at the scene.

The patient is in a stable condition.

