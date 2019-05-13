UPDATE: Rescue helicopter en route to M'boro crash scene

Emergency services on the scene of a crash on Alice and John Sts in Maryborough on Monday, May 13 just after 1pm.

Emergency services on the scene of a crash on Alice and John Sts in Maryborough on Monday, May 13 just after 1pm. Boni Holmes

UPDATE 1.40pm:

Emergency crews are still on scene at a crash on the intersection of Alice and John St, Maryborough.

The trapped passenger has been freed from the wreck and is waiting for a rescue helicopter.

It is expected the forensic crash unit will be investigating the accident.

Traffic control is in place and police have strongly advised motorists avoid the area or expect long delays.

UPDATE 1.20pm:

A RESCUE helicopter has been dispatched to the scene as a man remains trapped with head injuries.

A second person has suffered minor injuries.

EARLIER 1.05pm:

A man is trapped in a van after colliding with a logging truck in Maryborough.

Emergency services are on scene at the intersection of Alice and John St.

They were called to the scene at 1pm.

The Chronicle understands the roads are closed around the scene.

MORE TO COME