A vehicle flipped on Boat Harbour Drive on Friday.

UPDATE: A male driver is trapped in a vehicle that flipped in Urangan on Friday.

Emergency services are in the process of extricating him from the vehicle.

A spokeswoman said the man was conscious, but his injuries were unclear.

EARLIER: Paramdeics are at the scene of a car rollover at Urangan where a person is trapped inside.

The vehicle rollover happened about 1.18pm on Friday at the intersection of Boat Harbour Dr and Ann St.

More to come.