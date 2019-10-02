Menu
The scene of a serious crash at Gunalda on Wednesday.
The scene of a serious crash at Gunalda on Wednesday. Philippe Coquerand
UPDATE: Man critical, dog hurt in horror crash near Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
by
2nd Oct 2019 12:31 PM
UPDATE 2pm: 

A MAN in his 60s is being airlifted to hospital after being trapped for nearly two hours in the wreckage of a major crash near the Bruce Highway at Gunalda.  

The man is believed to be in a critical condition and a dog, which was also travelling in the vehicle, has been taken by police for veterinary treatment.  

Another younger man suffered minor injuries and declined transport to hospital, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.  

Police say the highway is entirely blocked and traffic in both directions is being diverted to the East, via the Maryborough-Cooloola Coast Rd.    

The scene of a serious crash at Gunalda on Wednesday.
EARLIER 12.30pm: 

PARAMEDICS are rushing to a two-vehicle crash north of Gympie.   

The crash between a truck and a car happened just after 12pm near Gunalda on the Bruce Highway and Lindleys Lane. 

Paramedics and police are travelling to the scene now.   

One of the patients is believed to be trapped in the vehicle.   

The rescue helicopter has been tasked.   More details to come.   

