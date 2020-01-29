Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Plane crash survivors swim to shore

Jessica Cook
by
29th Jan 2020 1:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1.50PM

TWO people have swum to shore after a plane has crashed offshore at Fraser Island. 

The Chronicle understands they were the only two people on the plane. 

CASA has been notified of the incident. 

Police remain at the scene where salvage discussions are underway.  

EARLIER 1.30PM

A PLANE has crashed into the ocean off Fraser Island. 

The Chronicle understands the plane went into the water near Happy Valley at about 1.20pm.

The plane is currently more than 100m out to sea and at least two people have been reported swimming near the plane. 

Water Police and a rescue helicopter have been tasked to the scene. 

MORE TO COME 

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
casa editors picks fraser island happy valley plane crash
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $100m jobs boom hitting the Fraser Coast

        premium_icon $100m jobs boom hitting the Fraser Coast

        News Projects worth tens of millions of dollars are set to bring a jobs boost to the Fraser Coast.

        UPDATE: Detectives describe woman found dead on beach

        premium_icon UPDATE: Detectives describe woman found dead on beach

        News Detectives have released a description of a woman found dead

        Woman busted for bank card fraud

        premium_icon Woman busted for bank card fraud

        News A Maryborough woman who found a bank card used it to withdraw money and pay for her...

        Man busted with thousands of child porn images

        premium_icon Man busted with thousands of child porn images

        News Judge says belief that child porn victimless crime completely false