BREAKING: Plane factory to create 200 Coast jobs

AN AEROPLANE factory is set to bring 200 full-time, long-term jobs to the Fraser Coast.

Astro Aero will build a high-tech aircraft manufacturing facility on a greenfield site at the Hervey Bay Airport.

This was confirmed at Wednesday's Fraser Coast Council meeting where mayor George Seymour flagged strong council support for both the aero factory and the $60million Rheinmetall/NIOA munitions factory set to be built in Maryborough.

He said the council had been working with the companies behind the two projects to develop an incentive package, which included the waiving of infrastructure fees, to attract them to the region.

"These projects will help transform the region by creating long-term jobs directly and indirectly, boost the region's economic and manufacturing base and provide a solid economic foundation for growth in education and skills leading to a diversified workforce," Cr Seymour said

"The establishment of aeronautical manufacturing will also act as a catalyst to attract other high-tech and innovative industries to the region…and would stimulate interest in courses such as aircraft design and a wide range of engineering fields as well as flight training."

The construction and commissioning cost of the plane factory, estimated to be about $12million will be entirely funded by Astro Aero.

More to come.