UPDATE: When Bundy's covid jab roll out is set to begin

UPDATE: Frontline workers in Bundaberg will be among the first in regional Queensland to receive the AstraZeneca covid vaccine.

Supply permitting, the Bundaberg vaccination hub will launch on Monday with the jab to be rolled out in planned stages.

The first people to receive the vaccine will be those who are at greatest risk of exposure through their day-to-day work, and those most vulnerable to suffering severe disease from COVID-19.

The first phase will see frontline healthcare workers, such as emergency department staff specialists Dr John Inderhaug, rolling up their sleeves to be vaccinated.

"I believe in vaccination and its benefits both for individuals and the wider population," he said.

"As a frontline healthcare worker, I want to protect myself, my family and my patients, some of whom are elderly and at higher risk of severe illness.

"I also haven't seen my family in Ireland in several years, and I want to be able to travel again to see them."

Bundaberg MP Tom Smith it was great to hear Bundaberg was identified as one of the sites to provide the vaccine.

"It was great to hear from the Premier that Bundaberg has been identified as one of the two targeted sites to provide the AstraZeneca vaccine next week," he said.

"The State Government vaccine roll-out will target our hotel quarantine workers and frontline health workers, in conjunction with the Federal Government roll-out which is targeting aged care centres.

More details will become available but at this point Queensland Health will be contacting workers who are able to receive the vaccine."

Health and Ambulance Services Minister Yvette D'Ath said the regional vaccination hubs would come online in the coming weeks with AstraZeneca vaccines to continue vaccinating the Phase 1a cohort.

"The AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to store, move and share, so we can bring more hubs online much faster," she said.

"Pending supply arriving in time, Bundaberg Hospital and Logan Hospital will be ready to commence with AstraZeneca early next week, and I anticipate more will join once assurance checks are complete."

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the AstraZeneca vaccine was a "gamechanger" for Queensland.

"I feel like I am constantly getting better and better news as the days go on," she said.

"The AstraZeneca vaccine is a game changer for us here in Queensland. I don't want anyone to have any reservations about getting a certain vaccine or preferring one over the other.

"They both work. They are very effective and safe. They have both been reviewed and approved by the TGA. I would be happy to get either.

"We expect it will take us another four to five weeks to vaccinate the remaining Queenslanders in the Priority 1a cohort, then we can start to look to 1b."

The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service said they will continue to keep the community updates as local rollout plans continue processing.

Supply pending, Maryborough and Hervey Bay hospitals, as well as outreach vaccination clinics in the WBHHS region will also be included in the rollout.

For more information about the vaccine and overall rollout strategy, go to www.qld.gov.au/covid19vaccine.

EARLIER: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced plans for a covid vaccination site in Bundaberg.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, Ms Palaszczuk said the site would administer the AstraZeneca jab.

She said there were also plans to open a site in Logan.

However, she said it would be "contingent" on supply of the vaccine which is expected to arrive in Queensland on Friday or Saturday.

"We will wait to see we've got that supply and we're ready to go with Bundaberg and Logan," she said.

"It's a progressive roll out and we're focusing on that 1A group which is our hotel quarantine worked and frontline workers across those regions."

More to come.