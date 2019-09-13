BREAKING: Police carry out raid at Fraser Coast home
THIS week Howard Police raided a hole in Branch Street, Torbanlea and executed a search warrant in relation to suspected possession of drugs.
As a result of the execution of the warrant, police allege they located cannabis and assorted drug materials used for drug activities.
All of the property was seized.
A 35-year-old Torbanlea man was subsequently charged with possessing a drug utensil, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a thing used in the commission of a crime.
He will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 3.
