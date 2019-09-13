Menu
BREAKING: Police carry out raid at Fraser Coast home

Carlie Walker
by
13th Sep 2019 7:25 PM
THIS week Howard Police raided a hole in Branch Street, Torbanlea and executed a search warrant in relation to suspected possession of drugs.

As a result of the execution of the warrant, police allege they located cannabis and assorted drug materials used for drug activities.

All of the property was seized.

A 35-year-old Torbanlea man was subsequently charged with possessing a drug utensil, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a thing used in the commission of a crime.

He will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 3.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444

