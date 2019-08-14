Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

BREAKING: Police execute drug raids across Howard region

Carlie Walker
by
14th Aug 2019 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SERIES of drug raids have been executed by police across the Howard region.

A statement to the myPolice Howard Facebook page said the search warrants were executed targeting drug-related offences on Wednesday morning.

"Investigations are continuing, an update with results will be posted at a later time," the post read.

"Howard Police would like to thank the community for their assistance in identifying those people involved in drug offences.

"We encourage anyone with information to work in partnership with the Howard Police to provide information in relation to drug activity."

To provide information  to police, call Policelink on 131 444 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The Chronicle contacted the Howard Police Station for further information.

A police spokesman said the results of the raids were still being finalised.

More Stories

drug raid drugs fcpolice howard police raid
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News REGIONAL Australians are signing up in record numbers to Australia's best value digital news subscription bundle. HERE'S WHY

    Woman in sticky situation after dog rescue goes wrong

    premium_icon Woman in sticky situation after dog rescue goes wrong

    Breaking The incident happened about 10.28am on Wednesday

    Call-out for 23,000kg of mullet to catch sharks

    premium_icon Call-out for 23,000kg of mullet to catch sharks

    Environment Scale of the state’s controversial Shark Control Program revealed

    Unusual whale species spotted off coast of Hervey Bay

    premium_icon Unusual whale species spotted off coast of Hervey Bay

    Pets & Animals Dolphins were also spotted during his time on the water.