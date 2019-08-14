BREAKING: Police execute drug raids across Howard region

A SERIES of drug raids have been executed by police across the Howard region.

A statement to the myPolice Howard Facebook page said the search warrants were executed targeting drug-related offences on Wednesday morning.

"Investigations are continuing, an update with results will be posted at a later time," the post read.

"Howard Police would like to thank the community for their assistance in identifying those people involved in drug offences.

"We encourage anyone with information to work in partnership with the Howard Police to provide information in relation to drug activity."

To provide information to police, call Policelink on 131 444 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The Chronicle contacted the Howard Police Station for further information.

A police spokesman said the results of the raids were still being finalised.