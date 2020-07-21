Menu
MOTEL INCIDENT: Police were called to a Rockhampton Motel after a woman was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a knife.
News

BREAKING: Police hunt for women after assault, knife threat

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
21st Jul 2020 11:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for two women after an altercation at a motel in the Rockhampton CBD this morning.

The incident was reported just after 10am at the Fitzroy Motor Inn, on Fitzroy St.

A caucasian girl in her late teens or early 20s reportedly punched a woman in the face and threatened her with a black, foldable knife.

The caucasian woman and her Indigenous female accomplice, who were believed to be guests of the hotel, left the scene shortly after in a black Suzuki.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

While being interviewed by police, the assault victim withdrew her complaint.

The hotel is understood to have sustained damage during the altercation and a hotel staff member has lodged complaints of wilful damage and public nuisance with police.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

