Police escort a man near a protest at Deebing Creek.
Police escort a man near a protest at Deebing Creek. Cordell Richardson
Police called to force protesters off development site

Hayden Johnson
6th Mar 2019 11:22 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
POLICE have been called to help remove indigenous protesters from Deebing Creek so developers can start work on a residential estate near the sacred site.

Frasers Property requested assistance from police to remove campers from the mission site.

About one dozen people have remained at the site since plans for development ramped up in January.

The police action comes one week after the Land Court of Queensland did not grant an injunction to prevent work at the site.

A spokesman for Frasers Property said the company would start on its 925-home estate.

"We are preparing to begin construction in the north east part of the site in accordance with planning and court approvals," he said.

"It is unsafe and unlawful for people to be camping on the site.

"We have sought police assistance in having the people removed in order for work to begin safely."

The Yuggera Ugarapul People, through their lawyer, have suggested a court hearing to consider a Cultural Heritage Management Plan for the site.

"It has always been our preference to work together under an agreed CHMP and we are willing to participate in a court hearing to this end," the spokesman said.

"Either way, we are hopeful this will provide a framework for the Yuggera Ugarapul People to work with us in the protection of cultural heritage on the site."

