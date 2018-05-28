BREAKING: Cop bitten, shop manager attacked

A MAN has allegedly bitten a police officer on the forearm during an arrest on Monday morning.

Police were called to the scene of an alleged assault at Maryborough's Sports Power store in Lennox St about 9.30am.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said investigations were continuing into what had happened at the business.

About 10.20am, police stopped a man who matched the description from the police report on Alice St.

During the arrest the man allegedly bit the police officer.

The spokeswoman said the 26-year-old man had been arrested without further incident and was currently assisting police with their inquiries.

More to come.