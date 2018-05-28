Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Cop bitten, shop manager attacked

Carlie Walker
by
28th May 2018 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has allegedly bitten a police officer on the forearm during an arrest on Monday morning.

Police were called to the scene of an alleged assault at Maryborough's Sports Power store in Lennox St about 9.30am.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said investigations were continuing into what had happened at the business.

About 10.20am, police stopped a man who matched the description from the police report on Alice St.

During the arrest the man allegedly bit the police officer.

The spokeswoman said the 26-year-old man had been arrested without further incident and was currently assisting police with their inquiries.

More to come.

arrest assault fcpolice
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Josh and Brandon's lad pad unveiled on House Rules

    REVEALED: Josh and Brandon's lad pad unveiled on House Rules

    News DO OUR tradie brothers now have Maryborough's flashiest house?

    OUR SAY: Magistrate never lost sight of the real victims

    OUR SAY: Magistrate never lost sight of the real victims

    Opinion I've long admired magistrate John Smith.

    Historic deal to launch new regional TV channel

    Historic deal to launch new regional TV channel

    TV New TV channel to launch later this year

    Have you seen this motorbike?

    Have you seen this motorbike?

    Crime The bike has easily identifiable markings

    • 28th May 2018 12:05 PM

    Local Partners