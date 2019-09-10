Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are responding to reports of a stabbing incident on the fringe of Mackay's CBD, at James St.
Emergency services are responding to reports of a stabbing incident on the fringe of Mackay's CBD, at James St. Melanie Whiting
Breaking

Witness: 'There was blood everywhere'

Melanie Whiting
Zizi Averill
,
10th Sep 2019 5:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 6.30PM: A WITNESS to the aftermath of this evening's stabbing in James Street has described the horror of finding a man bleeding in a walkway.

Mackay's Mary Sauney said she was visiting her sister-in-law at the block of units when she came across a man with stab wounds laying on the walkway in front of a unit.

"I just saw the one fella laying on the ground with blood everywhere, stab wounds to his leg, arm," Ms Sauney said.

"The police came down and said there was another fella at the back with stab (wounds).

"The one laying on the ground was the worst one."

Witnesses have described the incident as being sparked by a "neighbourhood dispute".

Ms Sauney said the area was not safe to live in.

"Sometimes I come home from bingo and you always see people walking around," she said.

"It's just gone dark, you wouldn't think this (would happen)." 

IN SHOCK: Amy Sauney with her aunt Mary Sauney
IN SHOCK: Amy Sauney with her aunt Mary Sauney Melanie Whiting

UPDATE: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a stabbing incident on the fringe of Mackay's CBD.

Reports suggest up to three people have suffered stab wounds at a James Street address.

Multiple police and ambulance crews are at the scene.

Police were unable to confirm any further details.

More to come. 

INITIAL 6.10PM: TWO people have been stabbed and one person is believed to be on the run after an incident at James St, Mackay. 

Two men have been taken from the scene in an ambulance. 

The incident is believed to have taken place after a dispute that started in an apartment block on James St. 

james street mackay crime mackay police mackay stabbing
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    $40K DAMAGE: One stray spark lights up Coast cane field

    premium_icon $40K DAMAGE: One stray spark lights up Coast cane field

    News He said it would cost him up to $40,000 to recuperate costs.

    • 10th Sep 2019 6:00 PM
    Summer inspired menu with big flavours

    premium_icon Summer inspired menu with big flavours

    Community Exciting new food at Granville Tavern

    Police form new taskforce to investigate bushfires

    premium_icon Police form new taskforce to investigate bushfires

    News Anyone with information can call Policelink

    Muriel's centenary tree

    premium_icon Muriel's centenary tree

    Community Family and council mark 100th