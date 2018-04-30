Menu
Police at a crime scene in Mungara Court, Wondunna. Alistair Brightman
Crime

Police reveal chilling allegations from double stabbing

Blake Antrobus
Annie Perets
by and
30th Apr 2018 12:46 PM
POLICE allege the stabbing of an elderly woman and her son in Hervey Bay on Friday was a freak, unprovoked attack during what should have been a routine online sale.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Detective Sergeant Mick Polit said a man had allegedly tried to slit the 82-year-old woman's throat while she ate her breakfast on the balcony, unaware something was wrong.

He said initial investigations suggested Lismore man Adam Curtis Brown had purchased a printer from the woman's 50-year-old-son.

The woman was released from hospital yesterday and taken to the Hervey Bay police station to provide a formal statement.

Her son remains in a Brisbane Hospital in a serious condition.

Mr Brown fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday morning charged with two counts of attempted murder.

He was refused bail.

More to come.

