Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

BREAKING: Police rush to scene of gunfire near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
16th Dec 2020 12:33 PM | Updated: 1:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a possible gunshot on a large Gympie region property which reportedly occurred late this morning.

MORE: Accused fake cop to front Gympie court again

Officer in charge of the Gympie Police Station Gregg Davey said officers from the Gympie CIB were among those to attend the scene at a large Tuchekoi property after initial reports of the gunshot came through.

Gympie police senior sergeant Gregg Davey.
Gympie police senior sergeant Gregg Davey.

Senior Sergeant Davey said police had received a report of a male offender armed with a weapon on the property, and that a shot had been fired.

He said police were tying "to gain a full and complete version" of the events from the residents of the property.

He said the male suspect had since left the scene and that investigations were continuing.

crime police
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EDITORIAL: Most important council feedback you can give

        Premium Content EDITORIAL: Most important council feedback you can give

        News This could be the most important feedback you ever give to the council

        Tidal surge shock: ’We didn’t stand a chance’

        Premium Content Tidal surge shock: ’We didn’t stand a chance’

        News Watch the video of wild weather battering coastal community.

        How Tantari spent his first weeks as member for Hervey Bay

        Premium Content How Tantari spent his first weeks as member for Hervey Bay

        Politics And what’s next as he returns to the electorate

        MURDER CASES UPDATE: Where two high profile matters are at

        Premium Content MURDER CASES UPDATE: Where two high profile matters are at

        News Two high profile cases were mentioned in court on Tuesday