A woman has been stabbed in Kawungan
A woman has been stabbed in Kawungan
BREAKING: Police at scene of Coast stabbing

Jessica Grewal
by
6th Aug 2020 6:16 AM
A WOMAN has reportedly been stabbed in Hervey Bay.

Emergency Services were called to the Kawungan home about 6am.

The Chronicle understands the woman suffered a neck/facial injury. 

A crime scene has been established. 

