Maryborough Police officers looking for an alleged stolen vehicle drove around Granville speaking with residents, businesses and school staff.

Maryborough Police officers looking for an alleged stolen vehicle drove around Granville speaking with residents, businesses and school staff. Boni Holmes

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

POLICE are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in the theft of a car on Thursday afternoon.

Details were scarce, but a police spokesman said a male and female were believed to be involved in the theft of the car.

Maryborough Police officers looking for an alleged stolen vehicle drove around Granville speaking with residents, businesses and school staff. Boni Holmes

It is believed the car was found in Cambridge St, Granville, with the two suspects leaving the scene on foot.

Police are still at the scene of the incident and are searching the surrounding area for the alleged offenders.

More information to come.