BREAKING: Potential Hendra outbreak on SEQ property

BREAKING: A LAGOON Pocket property is currently on lock-down as emergency crews and Queensland Health work to discover if a horse contracted the deadly Hendra Virus.

An alert from the Queensland Rural Fire Brigade was issued just before 10am this morning, and there are currently a number of crews on-site at the property on Kiaka Rd.

Scenes from the Lagoon Pocket property where a horse had suspected Hendra contamination. Jacob Carson

According to fire crews on scene, it's believed just one horse on the property raised suspicion, and the animal has subsequently been destroyed.

"QFS are currently awaiting test results from the animal, which has been euthanised," said fire-fighter Jon Webb.

"The testing will take a number of hours, but at this stage we believe it's unlikely the animal has contracted the virus.

"Of course we don't know for sure, which is why we're taking all the steps necessary to keep safe."

At this stage, access to the property itself has been taped off, with a number of crew members inside the property waiting for the test results.

A number of other horses on the property could be seen frolicking in paddocks.

"Again it's just a precaution, once we know the results we'll have more information," Mr Webb added.

"We're estimating it'll be another few hours until we know for sure."

More as this story develops.