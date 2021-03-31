Menu
Lockdown Restrictions In Place Across Greater Brisbane Due To Community COVID-19 Cluster
News

BREAKING: Premier confirms covid case in Bundaberg Hospital

Geordi Offord
31st Mar 2021 9:30 AM
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young have confirmed a woman is being treated in Bundaberg Hospital after receiving a positive covid test.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, Ms Palaszczuk confirmed the woman was not infectious in the Bundaberg community.

Dr Young said the woman was linked the cluster involving a hens party at Byron Bay, where a nurse from the Princess Alexandra Hospital caught the virus from an overseas acquired case.

She said the nurse was working in the same ward but not treating that patient.

The NewsMail has reached out to Queensland Health for further detail.

More to come.

