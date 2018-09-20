BREAKING: Woolooga school evacuates as fire threatens town

WATCH: Aerial footage of devastating Woolooga fire

UPDATE Thursday 2pm:

WATER bombers are dumping water on Thomas St in inner Woolooga where an out-of-control bushfire is raging.

The fire is burning close to homes and the Woolooga Hotel on Bauple Woolooga Rd, reporters on the scene say.

Residents on Thomas St have evacuated.

Meanwhile, the Kilkivan Hall has been opened to anyone affected by the Woolooga bushfire.

Any residents, visitor or travelers are welcome. Refreshments and showers are available at the hall at 31 Bligh St, Kilkivan.

UPDATE Thursday 1.30pm:

WOOLOOGA state school has been evacuated following threats to the township from a raging bushfire in the region, the Department of Education Queensland has confirmed.

Residents have been warned to prepare to leave as 20 fire crews battle the fast-moving fire.

Currently the fire is travelling in an easterly direction from west of Bauple Woolooga Road at Woolooga towards Sexton Road at Sexton, north of the Wide Bay Highway.

The fire is currently impacting Pike Road, Boowoogum Road and Bauple Woolooga Road north of the Wide Bay Highway at Woolooga. The fire is likely to impact Sexton Road at Sexton.



Firefighters are working with aerial support to contain the fire and protect structures, but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.



People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

UPDATE Thursday 1pm:

WOOLOOGA residents are evacuating the town as the bush fire that flared up again today threatens to worsen.

The Queensland Fire and Rescue Service are warning residents to be ready to leave "because the situation could get worse quickly".

Reports of the school and township being evacuated are circling, but a QFES spokesman said there is not an official evacuation in place but people are leaving the town under their own merits.

The fast-moving and predictable fire is currently travelling east from west of Bauple Woolooga Road at Woolooga towards Sexton Road at Sexton, north of the Wide Bay Highway.

Twenty fire crews are on the scene battling the fire that has jumped roads and is threatening more loss of land.

Woolooga-Brooweena Rd is blocked by police into Woolooga.

UPDATE: Thursday 11.30am

FIRE authorities have released a new bushfire warning for Woolooga residents as the fire that destroyed 4700 acres of grazing land yesterday flares again with rising daytime temperatures and winds.

The warning released this morning urges residents condition around the bushfire could get worse and they should prepare to leave, watch and act.

The previous bushfire warning has changed.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Woolooga and conditions could get worse.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

"Currently as at 9.45am Thursday 20 September, a fire is burning in inaccessible country 2km west of the Woolooga township and is travelling in a north easterly direction toward Smith Road and Wide Bay Creek at the rear of the Woolooga township.

MORE: 36 photos, video form terrifying Woolooga bushfire

The fire is likely to impact properties located on Smith Road and Bauple Woolooga Road to the Woolooga township.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

UPDATE Thursday 7am:

UP TO six houses were threatened at the peak of the bushfire that ripped through grazing country at Woolooga yesterday.

The fire was under control late last night but not before it engulfed 1900ha (4695 acres) of timber and grazing country surrounding the small township north-west of Gympie, a Queensland Fire and Rescue spokesman said.

Twenty-seven fire crews were battling to get the blaze under control as conditions worsened into the afternoon, while two water bombers dropped water loads non-stop over the most threatening parts of the fire.

Late last night, firefighters were confident containment lines created around the fire were strong enough for the fire to burn safely.

"Back burning was competed late last night and properties were deemed safe," the QFES spokesman said.

"The good news is everything is burning safely at the moment."

Crews remained on scene until 1am and returned early this morning.

Investigations are being carried out to see if there was any property lost.

A very high fire danger rating is in place for today and tomorrow.

UPDATE Wednesday 5pm:

WOOLOOGA residents are still being told to prepare to leave their properties as a bushfire continues to burn out of control in the area.

QFES bushfire safety officer Joe Cullen said "22 or 23" crews remained on the scene, as well as two water bombers and additional help from the Sunshine Coast.

The fire has so far burned "about 700 hectares" of grazing land.

The latest update from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said conditions could still get worse.

"You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly," the statement read.

"Currently as at 4.45pm, Wednesday 19 September, a fire is travelling in a southerly direction from Smith Road and Bauple Woolooga Road towards the community of Woolooga. The fire is likely to impact Smith Road and Bauple Woolooga Road.

"Waterbombing operations are being conducted in the area. Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality."

Mr Cullen said conditions remain dire for residents.

"We've had a number of crews here protecting structures and properties from getting burnt ... and we're really struggling to contain it," he said.

"The low humidity and winds are really fuelling this fire and pushing it south towards Woolooga, we've got a watch and act in place at this stage and we're asking residents to be prepared to enact their bushfire survival plan.

"If you know anyone that lives in this area please get in contact with them, check on them and see if they're ok and see if they need any help.

"We've got over twenty trucks and crews here trying to contain this fire but with this wind and low humidity we're really struggling, so we're asking everyone to please be alert and talk to each other about how they can help."

A source near the scene said the fire had burned to the back step of one property and the walls of another, while multiple sheds are thought to have been lost.

UPDATE Wednesday pm

TERRIFIED Woolooga residents are preparing to leave their properties as a raging, out of control bushfire continues to threaten the community.

Conditions have reportedly worsened in the area, as dry surfaces and increasing southerly winds carry the blaze towards the Woolooga township.

The Queensland Fire and Rescue Service has reported the fire as "uncontrolled", covering approximately 2000 acres with 60 urban officers in attendance.

Ambulance and Police crews have also been reported monitoring the scene.

One source at the scene said a fire brigade land cruiser had "nearly caught fire" while the blaze was "close to encroaching" on a property.

The source said the fire was "really flying" and reported seeing a "couple of mini-tornadoes of flame".

A QFES Media update stated "increasing temperatures, dry air and moderate to fresh south-westerly winds will deliver very high fire danger ratings across much of the state this Thursday and Friday".

Local resident Sharon Turner said multiple houses were in danger of sustaining direct damage as the fire had already jumped Brooweena Woolooga Road and Bauple Woolooga Road north-west of Gympie.

Ms Turner said she had been on two residents' properties and watched as Rural fire crews attempted to battle the fire "about five metres away from a lady's backyard".

She said residents were "s**t scared" and fearful of potential damages with the fire "right at their back door".

One woman faced the tough task of preparing her four young children and pets for the worsening conditions.

Gympie Regional Council resources were reported as being present in the vicinity of Smith, Pike and Bauple Woolooga Roads.

More to come.

UPDATE Wednesday 2.30pm:

RESIDENTS in Woolooga have been warned to prepare to leave their properties as a bushfire that is raging north-west of Gympie could worsen.

The Queensland Fire and Rescue Service has issued the following alert as the fire heads towards the community of Woolooga:

"You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan," the warning reads.

"If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly."

The fire is travelling from the intersection of Brooweena Woolooga Road and Bauple Woolooga Road in a southerly direction towards Woolooga.

The fire is likely to impact areas between the intersection of Brooweena Woolooga Road and Bauple Woolooga Road and the Wide Bay Highway, Woolooga.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

EARLIER Wednesday 10.30am:

SEVEN fire crews are enroute to a bushfire burning at Woolooga, where three crews are already battling the blaze burning near Brooweena Woolooga and Bauple Woolooga Roads.

Large volumes of smoke are billowing, firefighters have reported, but the size of the fire can not yet be confirmed, a Queensland Fire and Rescue crew spokesman said.

Urban firefighters from Gympie and Widgee rural firefighters are working at putting fire breaks in to control the fire, the spokesman said.

Woolooga residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day., QFES warned.

"Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by," the spokesman said.

"If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately."

More information as it comes to hand.