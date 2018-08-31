BREAKING: Prison officer suspended from M'boro jail

A CUSTODIAL officer at the Maryborough Correctional Centre has been suspended from duty.

The 25-year-old was suspended for allegations of failing to declare a change in their criminal history.

The matter is being investigated by the Queensland Corrective Services Ethical Standards Unit.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said the department was committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability.

"The highest level of professionalism and ethical behaviour is expected from all Queensland Corrective Services officers," the spokesman said.