BREAKING: Prison officer suspended from M'boro jail

Annie Perets
by
31st Aug 2018 4:36 PM
A CUSTODIAL officer at the Maryborough Correctional Centre has been suspended from duty.  

The 25-year-old was suspended for allegations of failing to declare a change in their criminal history.  

The matter is being investigated by the Queensland Corrective Services Ethical Standards Unit.  

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said the department was committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability.  

"The highest level of professionalism and ethical behaviour is expected from all Queensland Corrective Services officers," the spokesman said.   

fraser coast maryborough correctional centre
Fraser Coast Chronicle

