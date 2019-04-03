FIRST PHOTOS: 'Body in freezer' murder accused in custody

LATEST:

DETECTIVES have confirmed human remains discovered at a Goodna property this week belong to missing 58-year-old man David Thornton.

Results of forensic examinations and investigations by Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch and the Homicide Investigation Unit have led detectives to this conclusion.

A 24-year-old man is expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court later today after extradition was granted in NSW this morning.

Police divers attended the property this morning where they searched a creek as part of ongoing investigations.

David Thornton, 58, former Bremer State High School teacher and grandfather, has been confirmed dead. Queensland Police Service

A freezer from the backyard was located during excavations on the weekend which contained human remains.

Mr Thornton was last seen in February.

Accused 'body in freezer' murderer Bobby Weaver, 24, of Peak Crossing, en route to Ipswich watchhouse. Cordell Richardson

EARLIER:

ACCUSED murderer Bobby Andrew Weaver is a Mount Forbes volunteer firefighter, a father to an infant daughter and a fiancé.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Body in freezer" murderer Bobby Andrew Weaver, 24, from Peak Crossing, will be in Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 3, 2019. Facebook

Detective Inspector David Briese said police do not expect to make any further arrests.

"What we talk to (Mr Weaver) about today and the coming weeks and just piecing together what exactly the relationship was and what occurred leading up to why we're here," he said.

Police are still unsure to the exact date of Mr Thornton's murder, however Mr Weaver had been interviewed prior to the excavation of Mr Thornton's house.

"He was treated as pretty much everyone else that was assisting us," Insp Briese said.

"Body in freezer" murderer Bobby Andrew Weaver, 24, from Peak Crossing, will be in Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 3, 2019. Facebook

"As the investigation grew and we were able to piece more and more things together, he then became a more significant person of interest."

Weaver's family live in the two properties neighbouring Mr Thornton's.

Police also raided a home at Peak Crossing late yesterday afternoon, where it is understood Mr Weaver lived.

When the residents were approached for comment they declined to say anything other than "he stayed there sometimes".