Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Murder crime scene at Goodna
Crime

FIRST PHOTOS: 'Body in freezer' murder accused in custody

Navarone Farrell
by
3rd Apr 2019 11:03 AM | Updated: 2:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LATEST:

DETECTIVES have confirmed human remains discovered at a Goodna property this week belong to missing 58-year-old man David Thornton.

Results of forensic examinations and investigations by Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch and the Homicide Investigation Unit have led detectives to this conclusion.

A 24-year-old man is expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court later today after extradition was granted in NSW this morning.

Police divers attended the property this morning where they searched a creek as part of ongoing investigations.

David Thornton, 58, former Bremer State High School teacher and grandfather, has been confirmed dead.
David Thornton, 58, former Bremer State High School teacher and grandfather, has been confirmed dead. Queensland Police Service

A freezer from the backyard was located during excavations on the weekend which contained human remains.

Mr Thornton was last seen in February.

Accused 'body in freezer' murderer Bobby Weaver, 24, of Peak Crossing, en route to Ipswich watchhouse.
Accused 'body in freezer' murderer Bobby Weaver, 24, of Peak Crossing, en route to Ipswich watchhouse. Cordell Richardson

EARLIER:

ACCUSED murderer Bobby Andrew Weaver is a Mount Forbes volunteer firefighter, a father to an infant daughter and a fiancé.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

"Body in freezer" murderer Bobby Andrew Weaver, 24, from Peak Crossing, will be in Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 3, 2019. Facebook

Detective Inspector David Briese said police do not expect to make any further arrests. 

"What we talk to (Mr Weaver) about today and the coming weeks and just piecing together what exactly the relationship was and what occurred leading up to why we're here," he said.  

Police are still unsure to the exact date of Mr Thornton's murder, however Mr Weaver had been interviewed prior to the excavation of Mr Thornton's house. 

"He was treated as pretty much everyone else that was assisting us," Insp Briese said.

"Body in freezer" murderer Bobby Andrew Weaver, 24, from Peak Crossing, will be in Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 3, 2019. Facebook

"As the investigation grew and we were able to piece more and more things together, he then became a more significant person of interest."  

Weaver's family live in the two properties neighbouring Mr Thornton's.  

Police also raided a home at Peak Crossing late yesterday afternoon, where it is understood Mr Weaver lived. 

When the residents were approached for comment they declined to say anything other than "he stayed there sometimes".

More Stories

Show More
bobby andrew weaver bob weaver body freezer murder david thornton editors picks goodna ipswich police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    GIG GUIDE: Where to see local bands playing live

    premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Where to see local bands playing live

    Music Your guide to live music across the Fraser Coast this weekend (April 4-10).

    • 3rd Apr 2019 2:00 PM
    Man held hostage inside his home 'begged to live'

    premium_icon Man held hostage inside his home 'begged to live'

    Crime A criminal with an "unusually bad and long" history was behind it.

    Dad took baseball bat to boy who bullied son

    premium_icon Dad took baseball bat to boy who bullied son

    News Father of two told he should have called police

    New email trick is super useful

    New email trick is super useful

    Technology Google’s e-mail service Gmail has turned 15