It is understood the reported drowning happened at about 1.30pm.
Breaking

Police confirm drowning at tourism hotspot

Caitlan Charles
Shannen McDonald
, caitlan.charles@dailymercury.com.au
5th Nov 2019 5:13 PM
Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.40PM: Whitsunday police have confirmed a person died at Whitehaven Beach this afternoon.

A spokeswoman from RACQ CQ Rescue said a rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene this afternoon, with reports suggesting CPR was being performed on the person.

The incident occurred about 1.30pm today.

Police investigations into the incident are continuing.

INITIAL 5.15PM: Paramedics responded to reports of a drowning on Whitehaven Beach.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the incident happened about 1.30pm today.

RACQ CQ Rescue were tasked to the beach just after 2pm, but were not required.

More to come.

