Police are responding.
Janessa Ekert
BREAKING: Reports man armed with gun at Mackay unit block

Melanie Plane
by
7th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
UPDATE 4.20PM: A MALE and a female have both been detailed by police at the scene of an alleged armed persons incident in Juliet Street. 

Police are searching a unit block at the incident location and reports suggest they have recovered a firearm. 

More to come. 

UPDATE 4.10PM: POLICE are preparing to block access to Juliet Street and a unit block where a man is reportedly armed with a shotgun. 

Multiple police crews have put on bullet proof vests and have positioned themselves on all sides of the units, which is a Department of Housing property.

Detectives from the Mackay Criminal Investigation Branch have been called to the scene. 

Residents and staff members at neighbouring properties have locked themselves inside. 

Residents are urged to avoid the area. 

BREAKING: POLICE are responding to unconfirmed reports of a man armed with a gun in Juliet Street.

Initial reports suggest the man was seen getting out of a vehicle at a set on units on Juliet Street, before putting a motorbike helmet on and taking a shotgun out of the boot of the car.

He has since made his way into the set of units.

Multiple police crews have arrived on scene and are wearing bullet-proof vests.

