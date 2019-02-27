Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOOKOUT: Mackay Police are trying to apprehend alleged car thieves
LOOKOUT: Mackay Police are trying to apprehend alleged car thieves TAHLIA STEHBENS
Breaking

BREAKING:Car thieves dump one, take off in other stolen car

Ashley Pillhofer
by
27th Feb 2019 6:27 PM | Updated: 7:32 PM

UPDATE 7.25PM: TWO MEN travelling in a stolen car stole a second car earlier this evening on Stockroute Road.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the pair arrived at a property on Stockroute Road when one got out of the car, allegedly threatened a woman and stole her car before the pair took off again in both vehicles. 

This woman reported the crime to police. When speaking with police she reported one of the men was carrying "what appeared to be a knife". 

The first stolen car, which was involved in an evade police offence earlier, was dumped in a cane paddock. 

The pair are believed to be travelling in the second car. Their location is unknown but police are working to locate them. 

Investigations into the incident are ongoing. 

UPDATE 6.50PM: A POLICE spokeswoman confirmed a car found dumped in a paddock was stolen. 

She said if the car was the vehicle was involved in a reported armed robbery earlier today police may use further tactics help apprehend any offenders.  

UPDATE 6.33PM: TWO police crews are on the scene at Stockroute Road after a car was reportedly stolen at knifepoint. 

A spokesperson for Queensland Police confirmed a third crew was working to help apprehend the two people allegedly involved in the offence. 

The stolen vehicle was last seen on Stockroute Road travelling in the direction of Boundary Road. 

The spokeswoman was unable to confirm is crews were using stingers in efforts to stop the vehicle. 

INITIAL: POLICE are reportedly setting up stingers in an effort to apprehend two people who allegedly stole a car near Te Kowai.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police confirmed crews were investigating a stolen car.

There are reports that one of two people is possibly armed with a knife.

The vehicle was last seen heading in the direction of Boundary Road.

More to come.

crime editors picks mackay crime mackay stolen car stolen car
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    First businesses move into ICON Medical Precinct

    premium_icon First businesses move into ICON Medical Precinct

    News Staff at the Eli Waters Medical Centre are the first people to take up residence at Hervey Bay's latest medical precinct

    CRIME: Man, 39, allegedly caught inside Bay home

    premium_icon CRIME: Man, 39, allegedly caught inside Bay home

    News The incident happened about 2.30pm on February 26.

    BREAKING: Stolen property found at scene of Urangan blaze

    premium_icon BREAKING: Stolen property found at scene of Urangan blaze

    News .Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

    BREAKING: Man steals tip truck, crashes into house

    premium_icon BREAKING: Man steals tip truck, crashes into house

    News The driver attempted to flee before being stopped by police