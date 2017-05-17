26°
UPDATE: Woman tells of 'brutal' stabbings, police investigate

Jim Alouat
Crystal Jones
and | 17th May 2017 4:57 PM Updated: 5:30 PM

UPDATE 6PM: Police are investigating a serious assault incident which occurred this afternoon in Bundaberg.

Just before 5pm, emergency services were called to the corner of Mcconville and Targo Sts following reports of an assault.

One man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A second man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as well as a woman who was taken in for observation.

A crime scene has been declared as officers work to determine the cause of the incident.

A man is currently assisting police with inquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

UPDATE 5.52PM: A woman at the scene has told of how a violent attack unfolded on McConville St this afternoon. 

Coral Vanderwolf described the incident as "brutal".

"Two young fellas got brutally stabbed and one young girl got pushed over and she was actually pregnant and all I heard was her scream and my other half saw what happened - and the fella that stabbed them - he saw it happen so it's like, very scary," she said. 

"He freaked out because he thought it was me, that's just natural you know."

Ms Vanderwolf said it was the first time anything so horrific had happened in the street, describing herself and residents as "scared" and "a bit nervous".

"All I heard was loud screaming and one of the boys thumping around to get away from him...," she said. 

"I'm worried about all three of them, you see so many things happen at once, it's very scary."

UPDATE 5.30PM: McConville St has been been blocked off at Barolin and Targo Sts following an incident on McConville St where one person has been stabbed. 

Two ambulances and some police have left the scene, however police remain at the scene.

Neighbours are watching on from balconies as the otherwise quiet street is probed by forensic teams. 

A police forensics officer is taking photos at the scene. 

Stabbing in McConville Street Bundaberg.
Stabbing in McConville Street Bundaberg. Mike Knott

UPDATE 5.08PM: Reports suggest a man in his 40s or 50s has suffered a stab wound to his neck and is being transported to hospital suffering severe vascular trauma. 

The crime scene has resulted in McConville St being blocked at Targo St. 

EARLIER: Police and ambulance crews are responding to reports of a stabbing in Bundaberg. 

Reports were made around 4.30pm today. 

A crime scene is believed to have been established on McConville St, South Bundaberg. 

More to come 

 

The crime scene on McConville St.
The crime scene on McConville St.
Bundaberg News Mail

Local Partners

