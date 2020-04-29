BREAKING: Fight to save motorcyclist after fiery crash

A rescue helicopter is on the way to a fiery crash near Maryborough

A rescue helicopter is on the way to a fiery crash near Maryborough Derek K Smith

UPDATE:

The aftermath of a fiery crash near Maryborough Carlie Walker

Firefighters on scene have told the Chronicle a member of the public managed to extinguish the blaze before it took hold of the car.

Two motorbikes were involved in the fiery crash.

The rider of one, a male whose age could not be confirmed, was seriously injured and has been rushed to the Maryborough airport where he will be airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital

EARLIER: A MOTORCYCLE rider has been seriously injured in a crash at Aldershot on the corner of Herrenberg St and the Bruce Highway.

The crash happened about 3.15pm and the motorcycle caught alight after the impact.

Flames being extinguished at the scene of a serious crash near Maryborough Derek K Smith

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the rider had suffered serious head, abdominal and pelvic injuries in the crash.

Critical care paramedics are at the scene of the crash and a rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene.

Another person is being treated for minor injuries.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said police were directing traffic at the scene.