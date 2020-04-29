Menu
A rescue helicopter is on the way to a fiery crash near Maryborough
A rescue helicopter is on the way to a fiery crash near Maryborough
BREAKING: Fight to save motorcyclist after fiery crash

Carlie Walker
29th Apr 2020 4:14 PM
UPDATE:

The aftermath of a fiery crash near Maryborough
The aftermath of a fiery crash near Maryborough

Firefighters on scene have told the Chronicle a member of the public managed to extinguish the blaze before it took hold of the car. 

Two motorbikes were involved in the fiery crash. 

The rider of one, a male whose age could not be confirmed, was seriously injured and has been rushed to the Maryborough airport where he will be airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital 

The aftermath of a fiery crash near Maryborough
The aftermath of a fiery crash near Maryborough

EARLIER: A MOTORCYCLE rider has been seriously injured in a crash at Aldershot on the corner of Herrenberg St and the Bruce Highway.

The crash happened about 3.15pm and the motorcycle caught alight after the impact.

Flames being extinguished at the scene of a serious crash near Maryborough
Flames being extinguished at the scene of a serious crash near Maryborough

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the rider had suffered serious head, abdominal and pelvic injuries in the crash.

Critical care paramedics are at the scene of the crash and a rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene.

Another person is being treated for minor injuries.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said police were directing traffic at the scene.

