The scene of a motorcycle crash at Torbanlea. Carlie Walker

A MOTORCYCLIST has suffered a suspected spinal injury after he swerved off the road near Torbanlea State School.

Police at the scene said the man swerved to avoid a kangaroo on the Pialba-Torbanlea Rd.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene.

The crash happened about 5.45pm.