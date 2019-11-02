UPDATE: Five injured in Fraser Island crash, including baby

UPDATE: Five people, including a baby boy, have been injured in a single-vehicle rollover on Fraser Island.

Three of the patients, including an adult female, a child and the baby were airlifted off the island to Hervey Bay Hospital.

An adult male and another child are in the process of being taken off the island by barge.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the family suffered minor injuries in the crash.

EARLIER: Paramedics are at the scene of a second crash on Fraser Island in the space of just hours.

The single-vehicle rollover was reported on Fraser Island Beach Track about 2.35pm.

The condition of the occupants is unknown.

Earlier on Saturday a patient was airlifted off the island with chest and abdominal injuries after a motorcycle crash on the corner of Happy Valley Drive and Prostan St.

The patient was transported in a stable condition.