BREAKING: Severe thunderstorm warning for the Fraser Coast

Toolara Forestry.is in the firing line of the upcoming thunderstorm.

Toolara Forestry.is in the firing line of the upcoming thunderstorm. Bureau of Meteorology

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Wide Bay and Burnett, which includes the Fraser Coast.

Toolara Forestry, located east of Bauple State Forest, is in the firing line of the storm that is predicted to roll in over the coming hours.

A Bureau of Meteorology weather alert said the thunderstorms were likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones.

Flash flooding may also result from the heavy rainfall.

Nearby residents are advised to move their cars undercover, secure loose outdoor items, and keep away from flood waters.