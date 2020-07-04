Menu
Diver, 20, fighting for life after Fraser shark attack

Carlie Walker
JOSH PRESTON
Mikayla Haupt
4th Jul 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:37 PM
UPDATE, 3.30PM: A patient is in a critical condition after reportedly being mauled by a shark in the waters off Indian Heads.

Indian Head on Fraser Island. Photo Tourism and Events Queensland
Indian Head on Fraser Island. Photo Tourism and Events Queensland Chris McLennan

The patient is being treated by paramedics on the beach on Fraser Island.

According to a spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service, the person was assisted by bystanders after the attack.

EARLIER: A patient is being treated by paramedics after a shark attack on Fraser Island.

The incident happened just after 2pm off Indian Head Bypass Rd.

The patient is reported to be a 20 year old scuba diver.

A scuba diver has been attacked by a shark at Indian Heads on Fraser Island.
A scuba diver has been attacked by a shark at Indian Heads on Fraser Island. Google Earth

A rescue helicopter has landed and medical assistance is being provided.

The incident is believed to be serious.

More to come.

